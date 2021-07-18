Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Short Interest Down 21.4% in June

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 627,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 35,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $1,845,890.24. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,243. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 393.4% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 983,600 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $26,137,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $32,595,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 528,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 120.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

