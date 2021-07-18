Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MIME. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.73.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 120.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 35,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $1,845,890.24. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,449,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 905,595 shares in the company, valued at $37,500,688.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,270 shares of company stock worth $13,611,243 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

