Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Shares of MTX opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,473.12. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after acquiring an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after acquiring an additional 322,358 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after acquiring an additional 71,451 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after buying an additional 108,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

