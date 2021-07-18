MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $352,842.69 and approximately $20.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,687.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,906.51 or 0.06016548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.87 or 0.01388132 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.51 or 0.00377149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00132634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.20 or 0.00631782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.00391151 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00297290 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.