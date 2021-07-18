Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $24.06 or 0.00075867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $31.48 million and $124,256.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00040085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00101971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00147419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,589.26 or 0.99625082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,308,465 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

