Mizuho Raises Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $110.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s current price.

RPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.30.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Rapid7 has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $104.91.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Insiders sold 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Rapid7 by 220.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.