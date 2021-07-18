MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 5,520 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 221.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $77.05 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.76.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $607,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,214 shares of company stock worth $1,910,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. cut their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

