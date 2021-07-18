MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 528.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 64,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 54,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 97.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 151,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 74,471 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 15,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 354,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,727,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.