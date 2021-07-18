MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $169.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $171.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.