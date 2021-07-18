MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,142,000 after acquiring an additional 232,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 53,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,703,000 after buying an additional 140,893 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,804,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.24.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.72. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

