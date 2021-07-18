MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.