Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth $85,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.64 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.14.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

