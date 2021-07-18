Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2021 earnings at $10.42 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $286.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.66. Moderna has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $288.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna will post 25.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 320,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,848,000.00. Also, Director Juan Andres acquired 101,616 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $739,764.48. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 423,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,619,184 and sold 424,362 shares valued at $79,972,385. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.