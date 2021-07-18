Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

