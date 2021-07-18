Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moncler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Moncler stock opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.12.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

