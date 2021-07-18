Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moncler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Moncler stock opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.12.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

