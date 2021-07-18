Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

