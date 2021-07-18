More Coin (MORE) Reaches Market Cap of $97,212.30

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $97,212.30 and $751.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.65 or 0.00810185 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

