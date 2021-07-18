Morgan Stanley Increases American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $42.50

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.50 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMH. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.41.

AMH opened at $41.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $42.06.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after purchasing an additional 407,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,882 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,454,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

