Morgan Stanley Lowers bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $35.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BLUE. SVB Leerink started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $68.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

