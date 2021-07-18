Morgan Stanley Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $33.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $646,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

