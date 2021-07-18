Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$27.10” Price Target for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 price objective on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.59.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,693 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,123,000 after acquiring an additional 232,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,268,000 after acquiring an additional 312,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,132 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

