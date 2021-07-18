Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU) CEO Suying Liu Buys 110,000 Shares

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU) CEO Suying Liu bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00.
Shares of MCAEU opened at $10.27 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12.
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile
