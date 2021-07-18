Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU) CEO Suying Liu Buys 110,000 Shares

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU) CEO Suying Liu bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00.

Shares of MCAEU opened at $10.27 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

