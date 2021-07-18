Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Holdings Trimmed by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,819,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 232,944 shares during the period. Mplx comprises 5.2% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Mplx were worth $46,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

MPLX traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,814. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.70%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

