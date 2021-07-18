Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $27.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,193,000 after buying an additional 147,811 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

