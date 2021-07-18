MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Update

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the June 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MPXOF remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,844. MPX International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09.
MPX International Company Profile
