MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Update

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the June 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPXOF remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,844. MPX International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09.

Get MPX International alerts:

MPX International Company Profile

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MPX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.