MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,057,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 4,548.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 597,029 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $564.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $499.50. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $571.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total transaction of $1,359,525.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,450. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

