mStable USD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $936.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.25 million and approximately $936.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,749.54 or 1.00133831 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00035360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00051697 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.