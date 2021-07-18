Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shot up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. 52,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,077,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.36.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 1,588.77%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 227.2% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 394,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth $159,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 112.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth $197,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

