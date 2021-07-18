Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $178.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $181.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.36.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 29.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.