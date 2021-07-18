National Bank Financial Lowers Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$38.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.60% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.55.

ABX stock opened at C$26.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$23.63 and a 12-month high of C$41.09. The company has a market cap of C$46.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.16.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

