National Bank Financial Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$9.25

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

FSM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.74.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

NYSE FSM opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.