National Bank Financial Lowers IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$6.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.97% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMG. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.48.

TSE IMG opened at C$3.53 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$3.51 and a one year high of C$7.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.2991803 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

