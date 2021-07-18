National Bank Financial Raises Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$11.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

AYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$9.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$887.11 million and a P/E ratio of -392.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.30. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,220,428.14. Also, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,001,445.51.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

