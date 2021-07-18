National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Sold by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,664,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,179 shares during the period. National Energy Services Reunited comprises approximately 3.5% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.18% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $45,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

NASDAQ NESR opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.94. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on NESR. National Bankshares lifted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR).

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.