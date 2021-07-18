National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 321.67 ($4.20).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on National Express Group from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price (up from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £19,642 ($25,662.40).

LON NEX traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 239.80 ($3.13). The company had a trading volume of 2,644,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,464. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14. National Express Group has a 1 year low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

