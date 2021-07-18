NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,700 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 697,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NBTB traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

