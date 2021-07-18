Needham & Company LLC Increases Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $100.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $83.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.62 and a beta of 1.04. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $95.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $77,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,291 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,230. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

