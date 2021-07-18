Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 291,400 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NETE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 77,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Net Element has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.79 million during the quarter. Net Element had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Net Element will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net Element in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Net Element in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Net Element in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Net Element by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Net Element by 132.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 99,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

