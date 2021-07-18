NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Raised to $27.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTST. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 93.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 309,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

