Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $397.33 million and $6.45 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 397,720,408 coins and its circulating supply is 397,719,831 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

