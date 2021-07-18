New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.90% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.15 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.59.

Get New Gold alerts:

TSE NGD opened at C$2.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.35. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.