NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Shares of NBEV opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $268.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NewAge has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NewAge will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NewAge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

