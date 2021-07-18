NEXT.coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,689.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.79 or 0.01387840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.88 or 0.00390935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00081543 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001583 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002621 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

