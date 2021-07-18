NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.30.

Shares of NGL opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $273.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.97. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

