NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $24.15 target price on shares of NN Group and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Get NN Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.83. NN Group has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 38.02 and a current ratio of 38.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $2.2145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.