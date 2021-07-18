Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 33,001 Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,101,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,706,000 after acquiring an additional 318,607 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,262.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 277,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 257,099 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 85,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $583,000.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

CHRS opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

