Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $583,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,817,000 after buying an additional 159,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $273,200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after buying an additional 2,728,816 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

