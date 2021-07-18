Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $498,000 in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $713.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

