Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $544,000 in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of LightJump Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,154,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LJAQ opened at $9.79 on Friday. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

