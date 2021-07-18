Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Woodward by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $117.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.23 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.83.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

